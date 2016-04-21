BRIEF-Pricer says wins follow-up order in France worth SEK 30 mln
* Says wins order in france worth approximately SEK 30 million
(Refiles with correct link)
April 21 China United Network Communications Ltd
* Says Q1 net profit down 86.1 percent y/y at 145.7 million yuan ($22.50 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1SxApMQ
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4757 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says wins order in france worth approximately SEK 30 million
* INITIATES COOPERATION WITH JAPANESE ELECTRONICS GROUP RICOH