UPDATE 1-Egypt to issue $1.5 bln-$2 bln Eurobond within one week
CAIRO, May 15 Egypt will issue a Eurobond of between $1.5 billion and $2 billion within the next week, Finance Minister Amr El Garhy told Reuters on Monday.
April 21 Tande Co Ltd
* Says shares to halt trading from April 22 pending announcement related to share private placement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Sd6eIQ
* Hercules to expand review of investment management structural alternatives