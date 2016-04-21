BRIEF-Pricer says wins follow-up order in France worth SEK 30 mln
* Says wins order in france worth approximately SEK 30 million
April 21 China United Network Communications Ltd
* Says unit to issue second tranche of commercial paper worth 12 billion yuan ($1.85 billion)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/21050Tt
($1 = 6.4757 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* INITIATES COOPERATION WITH JAPANESE ELECTRONICS GROUP RICOH