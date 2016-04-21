BRIEF-Chengzhi Shareholding's unit to terminate hydrogen supply contract with client
* Says unit receives notice from client CNAIC to terminate hydrogen supply contract
April 21 Anhui Fengyuan Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says share trade to resume on April 22
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1NCZgaJ
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
