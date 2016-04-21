BRIEF-Sovenia says to list at least 50pct of NLB Bank on the Ljubljana Stock Exchange
* Nova Ljubljanska Banka- sdh and nlb announce intention to proceed with an initial public offering of ordinary shares on ljubljana stock exchange
April 21 Greattown Holdings Ltd
* Says 2015 net profit up 32.4 percent y/y at 457.2 million yuan ($70.62 million)
* Says share trade to halt from April 22 pending announcement related to acquisition
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1VDRwO9; bit.ly/1XKcTL1
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4740 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
