April 21 Greattown Holdings Ltd

* Says 2015 net profit up 32.4 percent y/y at 457.2 million yuan ($70.62 million)

* Says share trade to halt from April 22 pending announcement related to acquisition

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1VDRwO9; bit.ly/1XKcTL1

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4740 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)