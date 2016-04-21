BANGALORE, April 21The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 31600 ICS-201(B22mm) 32100 ICS-102(B22mm) 20000 ICS-103(23mm) 25900 ICS-104(24mm) 30300 ICS-202(26mm) 34000 ICS-105(26mm) 28600 ICS-105CS(26mm) 30800 ICS-105(27mm) 35100 ICS-105CS(27mm) 29700 ICS-105MMA(27) 31800 ICS-105PHR(28) 35500 ICS-105(28mm) 33100 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 33400 ICS-105(29mm) 34600 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 34500 ICS-105(30mm) 35400 ICS-105(31mm) 36400 ICS-106(32mm) 37500 ICS-107(34mm) 50000