BRIEF-Sharjah Insurance posts Q1 profit
* Q1 net profit 9.6 million dirhams versus loss of 6.9 million dirhams year ago
April 21 Guanghui Energy Co Ltd
* Says its net profit down 84.8 percent in 2015 at 248 million yuan ($38.32 million)
* Says Q1 net profit down 82.7 percent y/y at 26.9 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1U7h6cA; bit.ly/1U7h9VC
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4719 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Q1 net profit 9.6 million dirhams versus loss of 6.9 million dirhams year ago
BEIJING, May 15 Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Moscow was opposed to any new countries acquiring nuclear weapons, but that the world should talk to North Korea rather than threaten it.