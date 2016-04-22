** IndusInd Bank gains as much as 2 pct, recovers
from Thursday's fall
** Initial concerns about rise in NPAs, provisioning send
shares down 1 pct on Thursday but analysts broadly positive on
results
** The lender's Q4 profit rose 25.3 pct, with loan growth at
29 pct, from previous year
** HSBC raises price target to 1,176 rupees from 1,142
rupees, keeps "buy" rating
** Despite poor asset quality trends in the sector, the
bank's asset quality has held up quite well, says HSBC
** Macquarie raises price target by 14 pct to 1275 rupees,
maintains "outperform" rating
** Macquarie says IndusInd's growth and asset quality are
comparable to best in class, comfortable capital position should
help bank sustain momentum
