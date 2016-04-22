BRIEF-Top choice Medical Investment unit to jointly sets up dental clinic JV in Hangzhou
* Says its wholly owned subsidiary plans to set up a dental clinic JV in Hangzhou with partners
April 22 Yifan Xinfu Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says Q1 net profit up 62.3 percent y/y at 136.6 million yuan ($21.05 million)
