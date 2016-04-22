BRIEF-Dabur India says unit entered SPA to buy D & A Cosmetics Proprietary
* Says unit Dabur South Africa entered SPA to buy D and A Cosmetics Proprietary
BANGALORE, April 22The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 31700 ICS-201(B22mm) 32200 ICS-102(B22mm) 20000 ICS-103(23mm) 25900 ICS-104(24mm) 30300 ICS-202(26mm) 34000 ICS-105(26mm) 28600 ICS-105CS(26mm) 30800 ICS-105(27mm) 35100 ICS-105CS(27mm) 29700 ICS-105MMA(27) 31800 ICS-105PHR(28) 35500 ICS-105(28mm) 33100 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 33400 ICS-105(29mm) 34600 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 34500 ICS-105(30mm) 35400 ICS-105(31mm) 36400 ICS-106(32mm) 37500 ICS-107(34mm) 50000
NEW DELHI, May 17 Indian soybean and soyoil futures rose on Wednesday, bouyed by optimism surrounding a favourable monsoon rains forecast.