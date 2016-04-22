BRIEF-Top choice Medical Investment unit to jointly sets up dental clinic JV in Hangzhou
* Says its wholly owned subsidiary plans to set up a dental clinic JV in Hangzhou with partners
April 22 Chongqing Taiji Industry Group Co Ltd
* Says share trade to halt from April 25 pending announcement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1U8sCob
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says its wholly owned subsidiary plans to set up a dental clinic JV in Hangzhou with partners
May 17 Certain tests used to detect lead exposure could provide inaccurate results for some children and adults in the United States, U.S. regulators warned on Wednesday.