April 22 Changchun Sinoenergy Corp
* Says it aims to raise up to 2.3 billion yuan ($354.06
million) in private placement of shares to fund project,
acquisition, repay loans and replenish capital
* Says part of proceeds to fund acquisition of Canada's Long
Run Exploration valued at C$787.8 million ($622.72
million)
* Says share trade to remain suspended
($1 = 6.4960 Chinese yuan renminbi)
($1 = 1.2651 Canadian dollars)
