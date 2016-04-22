BRIEF-Target CEO on conf call- in early stages of implementing efforts to reestablish everyday price credibility
* CEO on conf call- "our results are not where we want them to be"
April 22 China Hainan Rubber Industry Group Co Ltd
* Says it swings to net loss of 989.7 million yuan ($152.38 million) in 2015 versus net profit of 22.4 million yuan year ago
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/26jAaJy
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4948 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
May 17 Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday it plans to cut 1,400 salaried jobs in North America and Asia through voluntary early retirement and other financial incentives as the No. 2 U.S. automaker looks to boost its sagging stock price.