Cannes festival opens with genre-bending French drama sheltered from "brutal" critics
* Critic calls it "cinematic equivalent of Christmas morning"
April 25 Xian LONGi Silicon Materials Corp
* Says Q1 net profit up 259.9 percent y/y at 266.3 million yuan ($40.94 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Ts7KG1
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5052 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Critic calls it "cinematic equivalent of Christmas morning"
LONDON, May 17 (IFR) - Final terms for Apple Inc's dual-tranche euro-denominated senior unsecured benchmark bond have been set, according to a source.