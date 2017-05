** Bharti Airtel rises as much as 3.1 pct

** Company to consider share buyback during a board meeting on Wednesday

** Airtel also plans to sell a 5 percent stake in its tower arm, Bharti Infratel through an open market block deal, CNBC TV18 reported last week

** Proceeds from the sale are likely to be used to reduce debt, CNBC reported