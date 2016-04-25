April 25 Shanghai Yuyuan Tourist Mart Co Ltd

* Says it signs MOU with Club Med Asie S.A. on resort project

* Says one of it main holding company in Japan, Kabushiki Kaisha Shinsetsu, signs consulting agreement with Japan's Resort Tomamu and IDERA Capital Management

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1SE2oaE; bit.ly/1SGQvUF

