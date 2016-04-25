** Oil refiner Reliance Industries Ltd down as
much as 2.6 pct to over one-month low
** Stock down despite company posting highest quarterly
profit since Dec 2007
** Analysts cite worries after Reliance said capex would
rise to a higher-than-expected $19 billion in fiscal 2017, due
to downstream operations and spending on upcoming launch of 4G
services
** Company said its Jio telecom service may be delayed to
the second half of 2018, but gave no reasons
** Says its petrochemicals expansion project in the northern
state of Gujarat is delayed by two quarters to Q4FY17
($1 = 66.6900 Indian rupees)
(RM: promit.mukherjee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)