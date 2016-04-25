** Oil refiner Reliance Industries Ltd down as much as 2.6 pct to over one-month low

** Stock down despite company posting highest quarterly profit since Dec 2007

** Analysts cite worries after Reliance said capex would rise to a higher-than-expected $19 billion in fiscal 2017, due to downstream operations and spending on upcoming launch of 4G services

** Company said its Jio telecom service may be delayed to the second half of 2018, but gave no reasons

** Says its petrochemicals expansion project in the northern state of Gujarat is delayed by two quarters to Q4FY17

($1 = 66.6900 Indian rupees)