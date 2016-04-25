BRIEF-BrainCool enters US market with 510(k) clearance from FDA for IQool system
* ENTERS US MARKET WITH 510(K) CLEARANCE FROM FDA FOR IQOOL SYSTEM FOR TEMPERATURE MANAGEMENT
April 25 MeiHua Holdings Group Co Ltd
* Says it plans to acquire South Korea's sugar manufacturing firm's assets in China, including two bio-technology companies and one power company, via share issue
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1SE5Phw
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* ENTERS US MARKET WITH 510(K) CLEARANCE FROM FDA FOR IQOOL SYSTEM FOR TEMPERATURE MANAGEMENT
* Bain and Cinven have bid 5.3 bln euros ($5.9 bln) for Stada