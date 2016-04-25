Cannes festival opens with genre-bending French drama sheltered from "brutal" critics
* Critic calls it "cinematic equivalent of Christmas morning"
April 25 NanHua Bio-medicine Co Ltd
* Says to implement delisting risk warning from April 26 after it reported net losses for two years in a row
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1UbIzdf
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Critic calls it "cinematic equivalent of Christmas morning"
LONDON, May 17 (IFR) - Final terms for Apple Inc's dual-tranche euro-denominated senior unsecured benchmark bond have been set, according to a source.