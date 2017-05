** Auto parts maker Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd falls as much as 5.5 pct to 258.80 rupees

** Customer Volkswagen posted a 4.1-billion-euros operating loss because of a diesel emissions test-rigging scandal

** Credit Suisse says Volkswagen struggles likely to impact earnings at Motherson Sumi; maintains "underperform" rating with target price of 230 rupees

** The combination of likely pricing pressures from VW and its lower growth poses a risk to Motherson's aggressive growth targets - Credit Suisse (RM: rafael.nam.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)