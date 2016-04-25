April 25 Zhejiang Wanliyang Co Ltd

* Says it plans to acquire automatic transmission firm, a unit of Chery Automobile Co Ltd, for 2.6 billion yuan ($399.66 million) via cash and share issue

* Says it plans to raise 1.51 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund the acquisition, repay bank loans

