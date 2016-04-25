BRIEF-Lewis Group sees FY HEPS between 435 cents and 373 cents per share
* Says merchandise sales for year were 2.2% lower than last year with like-for-like merchandise sales down 9.3%
April 25 Zhejiang Wanliyang Co Ltd
* Says it plans to acquire automatic transmission firm, a unit of Chery Automobile Co Ltd, for 2.6 billion yuan ($399.66 million) via cash and share issue
* Says it plans to raise 1.51 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund the acquisition, repay bank loans
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1rbvGV3
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5055 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
FRANKFURT, May 17 South African retail group Steinhoff on Wednesday said it was kicking off a process to separately list its African retail businesses on the Johannesburg stock exchange.