** Cairn India falls as much as 5.1 pct to its lowest since April 8

** Oil and gas explorer posts a quarterly loss of 109.48 bln rupees ($1.64 billion), hit by an impairment charge of 116.74 bln rupees

** Brent crude collapsed to a low of $27 a barrel in January from a high of $115 in June, 2014.

** Broker Motilal Oswal says downside risks remain with any fall in crude prices; maintains "neutral" rating ($1 = 66.7000 Indian rupees) (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)