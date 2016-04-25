BRIEF-Lewis Group sees FY HEPS between 435 cents and 373 cents per share
* Says merchandise sales for year were 2.2% lower than last year with like-for-like merchandise sales down 9.3%
April 25 Fujian Sunner Development Co Ltd
* Says 2015 swings to net loss of 387.8 million yuan ($59.61 million) vs net profit of 76.2 million yuan year ago
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1SYVGcc
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5060 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says merchandise sales for year were 2.2% lower than last year with like-for-like merchandise sales down 9.3%
FRANKFURT, May 17 South African retail group Steinhoff on Wednesday said it was kicking off a process to separately list its African retail businesses on the Johannesburg stock exchange.