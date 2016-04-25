Apple sets final terms on dual-tranche bond
LONDON, May 17 (IFR) - Final terms for Apple Inc's dual-tranche euro-denominated senior unsecured benchmark bond have been set, according to a source.
April 25 Ningbo Cixing Co Ltd
* says it signs framework agreements to acquire two technology firms
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1StoXww; bit.ly/1StoY3n
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
LONDON, May 17 Britain's Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) said on Wednesday it had opened an investigation into the use for political purposes of personal data found online, to ensure laws were not broken and voters had control of their own information.