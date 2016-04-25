Apple sets final terms on dual-tranche bond
LONDON, May 17 (IFR) - Final terms for Apple Inc's dual-tranche euro-denominated senior unsecured benchmark bond have been set, according to a source.
April 25 Shanghai 2345 Network Holding Group Co Ltd
* Says 2015 net profit up 252.4 percent y/y at 417.2 million yuan ($64.12 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/24eCv6n
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5069 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
LONDON, May 17 Britain's Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) said on Wednesday it had opened an investigation into the use for political purposes of personal data found online, to ensure laws were not broken and voters had control of their own information.