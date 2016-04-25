Steinhoff says to spin off African retail business
FRANKFURT, May 17 South African retail group Steinhoff on Wednesday said it was kicking off a process to separately list its African retail businesses on the Johannesburg stock exchange.
April 25 Fujian Sunner Development Co Ltd
* Says Q1 returns to net profit of 66.5 million yuan ($10.24 million) versus net loss of 194.9 million yuan year ago
Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/1MSgqWV
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4952 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
FRANKFURT, May 17 South African retail group Steinhoff on Wednesday said it was kicking off a process to separately list its African retail businesses on the Johannesburg stock exchange.
MILAN, May 17 Revenues at Barilla, the world's biggest pasta maker, rose 2 percent last year, as a new five-cereal pasta and a broader range of gluten free biscuits helped the Italian group tap into growing consumer demand for healthier foods.