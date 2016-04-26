(Company corrects mistranslation of "ratio to return" in third bullet point from the initial translation as "gross profit margin")

April 25 Big C Supercenter Pcl

* Says expects 2016 sales growth of 3-4 percent from 119 billion baht ($3.39 billion) in 2015 due to new store openings, CEO Robert James Cissell says during annual shareholder meeting

* This compares with a decline of 1.8 percent in 2015

* Says expects ratio to return at 12 percent in 2016

* Plans to open six new large scale hypermarkets this year versus two last year Further company coverage: ($1 = 35.1200 baht) (Reporting By Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)