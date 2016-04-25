April 25 Materials Industry Zhongda Group Co Ltd

* Says 2015 net profit up 23.1 percent y/y at 1.4 billion yuan ($215.63 million)

* Says Q1 net profit down 6.3 percent y/y at 281.5 million yuan

* Says it plans to invest 500 million yuan to set up investment unit

