UPDATE 4-Shanghai Pharma weighs rival bid for Germany's Stada
* Bain and Cinven have bid 5.3 bln euros ($5.9 bln) for Stada
April 25 Shenzhen Hepalink Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says 2015 net profit up 71.4 percent y/y at 579.8 million yuan ($89.30 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1VTRXTS
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4927 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong newsroom)
* Bain and Cinven have bid 5.3 bln euros ($5.9 bln) for Stada
* Concert Pharma shares sink as much as 11 pct (Adds details, background; updates shares)