BRIEF-Prime Car Management plans 2.36 zloty/shr for FY 2016 dividend
* TO RECOMMEND FY 2016 DIVIDEND OF 2.36 ZLOTY PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 25 Bank Of Ningbo Co Ltd
* Says 2015 net profit up 16.3 percent y/y at 6.5 billion yuan ($1.00 billion)
* Says Q1 net profit up 15.9 percent y/y at 2.03 billion yuan
* Says it plans to raise up to 4.9 billion yuan worth of preference shares in private placement, shares to resume trading on April 26
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/23UOIR7l; bit.ly/1QwMv19; bit.ly/1QwMvyf
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4929 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* TO RECOMMEND FY 2016 DIVIDEND OF 2.36 ZLOTY PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, May 17 UBS's U.S. economists on Wednesday now expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to increase interest rates at its June and September policy meetings, earlier than their prior forecast on such moves at their July and December meetings.