April 26 Malaysia's 1mdb Says

* Limited Default From The Non-Payment of $50.3 million interest on the langat notes

* Malaysia's 1mdb says cross defaults have been triggered on 5bln rgt sukuk and 2.4 billion rgt sukuk

* Malaysia's 1mdb says no cross defalut on 800 million rgt loan but could trigger "material adverse effect" clause

* Malaysia's 1mdb says no cross default on other remaining debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting by Joseph Sipalan)