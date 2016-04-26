BRIEF-QT Vascular updates on potential transaction with Medtronic
* Negotiations in relation to possible transaction(s) involving company's coronary product(s)
April 26 Heilongjiang ZBD Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says 2015 net profit up 22.6 percent y/y at 585.3 million yuan ($90.14 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1qOcso5
Further company coverage:
($1 = 6.4934 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Negotiations in relation to possible transaction(s) involving company's coronary product(s)
* GIBF to invest US$5 million into a new joint venture subsidiary company in China