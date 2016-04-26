BRIEF-Yankershop Food plans to sign agreement on food processing project
* Says it plans to sign framework agreement on food processing project for about 219 million yuan ($31.78 million)
April 26 Guirenniao Co Ltd
* Says it plans to issue debt financing instruments worth up to 1 billion yuan ($154.01 million) in private placement
* Says it plans to issue up to 1.5 billion yuan commercial paper
Source text in Chinese : bit.ly/1VUla0T; bit.ly/1qOdb8C
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4930 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says it plans to sell part of its assets and related debts to controlling shareholder for 630 million yuan ($91.43 million)