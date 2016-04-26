April 26 Guirenniao Co Ltd

* Says it plans to issue debt financing instruments worth up to 1 billion yuan ($154.01 million) in private placement

* Says it plans to issue up to 1.5 billion yuan commercial paper

Source text in Chinese : bit.ly/1VUla0T; bit.ly/1qOdb8C

($1 = 6.4930 Chinese yuan renminbi)