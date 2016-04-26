** Tobacco companies fall: ITC Ltd down as much as 2.6 pct to a near 2-month low, Godfrey Phillips slumps as much as 17.3 pct to its lowest in more than 2 months

** India is examining a proposal to fully ban FDI in the tobacco sector, Hindustan Times newspaper reports citing government sources (bit.ly/1XTBDjM)

** Move aimed at reducing consumption of health hazardous products and check illegal fund flow, the report says

** India's $10 bln cigarette market is dominated by ITC and Godfrey Phillips, a partner of U.S.-based Philip Morris International

** Govt has cracked the whip on tobacco companies by announcing new health warning rules for cigarette packs effective April 1

** Both ITC and Godfrey Phillips could not be immediately reached for a comment (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)