BUZZ-India's consumer shares gain after govt finalises GST tax rates
** Shares in Indian consumer shares rise, sending Nifty FMCG index up as much as 4.2 pct to a record high
** Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd falls as much as 1.5 pct to its lowest since March 31
** Nomura cuts rating to "neutral" from "buy" as it believes "current valuations already capture the longer-term growth prospects"
** Says prefers Fortis Healthcare Ltd because of its "less risky strategy on brownfield expansions"
** Apollo's valuation metrics expensive with stock's EV/EBITDA, P/E at 40 pct and 95 pct premium to peers - Thomson Reuters data
** StarMine Intrinsic Valuation model pegs fair value at 645 rupees, sharply below current levels of 1,310 rupees (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
May 18 India's NSE index fell more than 1 percent on Thursday, its biggest one-day fall in four months, as investors locked in profits on recent gains and as global markets were hit over swirling political uncertainty in the United States.