** Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd falls as much as 1.5 pct to its lowest since March 31

** Nomura cuts rating to "neutral" from "buy" as it believes "current valuations already capture the longer-term growth prospects"

** Says prefers Fortis Healthcare Ltd because of its "less risky strategy on brownfield expansions"

** Apollo's valuation metrics expensive with stock's EV/EBITDA, P/E at 40 pct and 95 pct premium to peers - Thomson Reuters data

** StarMine Intrinsic Valuation model pegs fair value at 645 rupees, sharply below current levels of 1,310 rupees