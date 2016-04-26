BRIEF-LOTVacuum signs contract worth 1.66 bln won
* Says it signed a 1.66 billion won contract with Samsung Electronics Co,.Ltd to provide dry vacuum pump for semiconductor use
April 26 (Reuters) -
* Toshiba CEO says talks for PC business merger with Fujitsu nullified (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki)
* Says it signed a 14.53 billion won contract with SBS to produce weekends program <Sister is Alive>