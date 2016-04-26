(Adds company forecast) Apr 26 Nextgen Inc PARENT- ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full Year to Full Year to Mar 31, 2016 Mar 31, 2016 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 2.82 2.40 - 3.00 Operating 237 mln 50 mln - 240 mln Recurring 231 mln 40 mln - 230 mln Net 145 mln 30 mln - 170 mln EPS 73.46 yen 15.28 yen - 86.58 yen NOTE - Nextgen Inc. To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3842.T