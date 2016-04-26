BRIEF-Ningxia Zhongyin Cashmere plans to sell assets and debts for 630 mln yuan
* Says it plans to sell part of its assets and related debts to controlling shareholder for 630 million yuan ($91.43 million)
April 26 Hunan Friendship & Apollo Commercial Co Ltd
* Says Q1 net profit down 14.0 percent y/y at 128.0 million yuan ($19.72 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1TucScG
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4915 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
