BRIEF-Ningxia Zhongyin Cashmere plans to sell assets and debts for 630 mln yuan
* Says it plans to sell part of its assets and related debts to controlling shareholder for 630 million yuan ($91.43 million)
April 26 Mitsubishi Motors Corp
* Mitsubishi motors exec says unlikely that issue will have significant impact on exhaust levels
* Mitsubishi motors exec says wants to finish determining accurate fuel economy of mini cars involved in manipulation after long may holidays
* Mitsubishi motors exec: prioritising handling fuel economy issue although development of new vehicle models not stopped
* Mitsubishi exec says has not confirmed any fuel economy data manipulation in vehicles sold overseas Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando)
* Says it was listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) first section from TSE second section on May 22