BRIEF-LOTVacuum signs contract worth 1.66 bln won
* Says it signed a 1.66 billion won contract with Samsung Electronics Co,.Ltd to provide dry vacuum pump for semiconductor use
April 26 Foshan Nationstar Optoelectronics Co Ltd
* Says it plans to invest up to 240 million yuan ($36.96 million) for production expansion
* Says it signed a 14.53 billion won contract with SBS to produce weekends program <Sister is Alive>