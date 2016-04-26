BRIEF-LOTVacuum signs contract worth 1.66 bln won
* Says it signed a 1.66 billion won contract with Samsung Electronics Co,.Ltd to provide dry vacuum pump for semiconductor use
April 26 Beijing Jingyuntong Technology Co Ltd
* Says Q1 net profit up 187.30 percent y/y at 101.35 million yuan ($15.61 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1pAFOFr
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4932 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says it signed a 14.53 billion won contract with SBS to produce weekends program <Sister is Alive>