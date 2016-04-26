BRIEF-Ningxia Zhongyin Cashmere plans to sell assets and debts for 630 mln yuan
* Says it plans to sell part of its assets and related debts to controlling shareholder for 630 million yuan ($91.43 million)
April 26 Jiangsu Yueda Investment Co Ltd
* Says Q1 net profit down 77.5 percent y/y at 31.6 million yuan ($4.87 million)
* Says it was listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) first section from TSE second section on May 22