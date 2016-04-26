PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 22
May 22 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
** Consultancy firm RPS on track for worst day since March 2004 on results warning, with c.11x 30-day avg vols crossed in first 90 minutes of trading
** Sees FY outcome lower than 2015, citing impact from resource customers in the face of decline in oil & gas sector activity
** Numis slashes its 2016 EPS forecasts by 17% & 2017 by 11%
** Stock -c.18% & 2nd top loser on FTSE all share industrials index
** Up to Monday's close, stock -c.10% YTD vs a marginal gain in the broader index
SINGAPORE, May 22 Oil prices rose on Monday, supported by reports that an OPEC-led supply cut would not only be extended into next year but might also be deepened in order to tightening the market and prop up prices.