BRIEF-Ningxia Zhongyin Cashmere plans to sell assets and debts for 630 mln yuan
* Says it plans to sell part of its assets and related debts to controlling shareholder for 630 million yuan ($91.43 million)
April 26 Ningbo Huaxiang Electronic Co Ltd
* Says 2015 net profit down 69.4 percent y/y at 160.5 million yuan ($24.72 million)
* Says Q1 net profit up 42.1 percent y/y at 107.1 million yuan
* Says it plans to invest 50 million euros in Germany's automotive system unit
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1SwFX52; bit.ly/1rwplE8; bit.ly/1SGTb1d
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4926 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says it plans to sell part of its assets and related debts to controlling shareholder for 630 million yuan ($91.43 million)
* Says it was listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) first section from TSE second section on May 22