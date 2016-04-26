April 26 Ningbo Huaxiang Electronic Co Ltd

* Says 2015 net profit down 69.4 percent y/y at 160.5 million yuan ($24.72 million)

* Says Q1 net profit up 42.1 percent y/y at 107.1 million yuan

* Says it plans to invest 50 million euros in Germany's automotive system unit

