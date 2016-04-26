BRIEF-KB Financial Group buys 27.7 pct stake in KB Capital
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 27.7 percent stake(5.9 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 79.7 percent from 52.0 percent
April 26 Beijing North Star Co Ltd
* Says Q1 net profit up 81.3 percent y/y at 183.9 million yuan ($28.32 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/23Y9kYw
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4929 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 27.7 percent stake(5.9 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 79.7 percent from 52.0 percent
* Says it plans to issue up to 333.33 million shares at 8.45 yuan ($1.23) per share, to raise up to 2.82 billion yuan in Shanghai IPO