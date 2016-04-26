BRIEF-FNC Add Culture signs contract worth 14.53 bln won
* Says it signed a 14.53 billion won contract with SBS to produce weekends program <Sister is Alive>
April 26 Ningbo Techmation Co Ltd
* Says its Taiwan unit signs letter of intent with Digiwin Software
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1rwrFuW
* Samsung "bullish" in finding firms that fit its strategy -exec