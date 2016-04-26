** UK housebuilders rally for a second
consecutive day as weakening odds for a Brexit vote tempts
investors back into a laggard sector
** On Monday, bookmakers' odds shift sharply towards Britain
voting to remain in the EU, following U.S. President Barack
Obama comments backing this outcome
** Sector among FTSE top 10 pct gainers: Persimmon
>+2%, Taylor Wimpey +2%, Barratt +1.6%
** Crest Nicholson +3% & 2nd top of midcap list
, where Bellway and Capital & Counties
also feature
** Brexit concerns have fueled a sell-off in the sector YTD
(from -c.5% to -c.23%) bringing valuations down, which, along
with healthy dividends make stocks more appealing
** Investors have enjoyed larger and faster special payouts
from the builders over past yr or so
** On forward P/E basis vs their respective 10 yr medians,
TW -10%, BDEV -c.17% & PSN -c.8%; expected divi yield for
current FY >5% on all three stocks
** Rally also precedes upcoming results (TW: April 28 &
BDEV: May 11)
** Longer-term, worries over runaway house prices,
particularly in London, likely to remain a headwind for
sector