BRIEF-KB Financial Group buys 27.7 pct stake in KB Capital
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 27.7 percent stake(5.9 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 79.7 percent from 52.0 percent
April 26 Northeast Securities Co Ltd
* Says 2015 net profit up 148.1 percent y/y at 2.6 billion yuan ($400.46 million)
* Says Q1 net profit down 27.0 percent y/y at 400.4 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/24hbbEP; bit.ly/1VUrYf2
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4925 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says it plans to issue up to 333.33 million shares at 8.45 yuan ($1.23) per share, to raise up to 2.82 billion yuan in Shanghai IPO