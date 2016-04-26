BRIEF-KB Financial Group buys 27.7 pct stake in KB Capital
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 27.7 percent stake(5.9 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 79.7 percent from 52.0 percent
April 26 China Calxon Group Co Ltd
* Says it swings to net loss of 2.3 billion yuan ($354.25 million) in 2015 versus net profit of 38.1 million yuan year ago
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1reDgOB
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4925 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says it plans to issue up to 333.33 million shares at 8.45 yuan ($1.23) per share, to raise up to 2.82 billion yuan in Shanghai IPO