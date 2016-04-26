BRIEF-Ningxia Zhongyin Cashmere plans to sell assets and debts for 630 mln yuan
* Says it plans to sell part of its assets and related debts to controlling shareholder for 630 million yuan ($91.43 million)
April 26 Songcheng Performance Development Co Ltd
* Says it signs strategic agreement on theme park project, with investment about 600 million yuan ($92.41 million)
* Says shares to resume trading on April 27
